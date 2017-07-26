Squarepusher joins The Orb and Actress at MUTEK Mexico

MUTEK’s yearly Mexican event ushers in some legends of electronic music.

Now in its 14th (!) year, MUTEK’s yearly trip to Mexico City is looking more vibrant than ever before. The latest addition to the lineup is British IDM pioneer Squarepusher, and he joins an already stacked selection of artists.

German experimental don Alva Noto is also confirmed, as is club surrealist Actress, The Orb, Aurora Halal, Babyfather, Telefon Tel Aviv, Camila Fuchs, Emptyset and more.

The festival is set for October 11-15 and will take place at venues across Mexico City.

There are still more announcements to come from MUTEK Mexico, so head to the website to read more details and book tickets.

