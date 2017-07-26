The UK’s first vinyl festival has been cancelled

Tickets for the two-day event cost as much as £40 each.

The UK’s “first vinyl festival” has announced that its inaugural event, originally due to take place on September 23 and 24 at London’s Printworks venue, has been cancelled.

The Vinyl Festival was billed as an “immersive vinyl experience” by the organizers, featuring over 100 stalls selling vinyl and audio gear, with experts scheduled to evaluate attendees’ record collections. Musicians and radio hosts including Tim Burgess, Huey Morgan, Edith Bowman and Steve Lamacq were also scheduled to appear.

“Unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances we’ve had to make the difficult decision to cancel the Vinyl Festival due to take place on 23rd and 24th September,” organizers wrote on social media.

“It’s been a tough decision to make but sometimes even with the best laid plans these things happen.”

A message from the organisers… More info here https://t.co/6zJcl0XYXp pic.twitter.com/xLJGwhlxA9 — The Vinyl Festival (@vinylfestuk) July 26, 2017

It’s not clear why the event has been cancelled, but steep ticket prices may have been a factor. Tickets cost up to £40, but London isn’t exactly short of label markets and vinyl fairs that don’t charge an admission fee, such as the Independent Label Market.

According to organizers, tickets holders will be refunded from the point of sale within the next 14 working days.

