Blade Runner 2049 adds composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch

The film is out this October.

Two months away from its highly anticipated release, Blade Runner 2049 has added composers Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch to write additional music for the film, Film Music Reporter points out.

Director Denis Villeneuve revealed the shakeup in an interview with Studio Cine Live, explaining that his frequent musical collaborator and original composer, Jóhann Jóhannsson, was still involved in the project.

“[Jóhann] composed the main theme as planned but, given the magnitude of the task, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer joined the team to help Johann,” Villeneuve said in a translation of the interview adding, “It’s hard to [follow] Vangelis!”

Zimmer needs no introduction, but Wallfisch has gradually made a name for himself as a protégé. In addition to being a member of Zimmer’s company, both are credited for music in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and last year’s Hidden Figures.

Listen to Wallfisch’s composition ‘Home’ from Dunkirk below and look for Blade Runner 2049 October 6.