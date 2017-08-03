Akira Rabelais’s ambient masterwork Spellewauerynsherde gets first vinyl release via Boomkat

“Quite honestly one of the most beautiful albums we’ve come across since we opened our doors,” the label says.

After a decade of effort Boomkat has announced the first ever vinyl release of ambient composer Akira Rabelais’ masterwork Spellewauerynsherde.

Comprising a seven-track suite of digitally manipulated medieval choral pieces, the record store and label calls it nothing short of a “benchmark for computer music” and “one of the 21st century’s most enigmatic and haunting albums.”

Despite its small, but dedicated, cult following, no vinyl edition has ever surfaced since the album first appeared as a CD release on David Sylvian’s label Samadhisound.

Spellewauerynsherde is out now via Boomkat Editions.

