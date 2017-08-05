Catch all the action from the Glasgow event as it happens, only on the FACT Facebook page.

Optimo are celebrating 20 years of their Glasgow club night with a one-day festival in the city featuring a huge line-up of artists from the world of house, techno and beyond this Sunday. And the good news is, if you haven’t got a ticket, you can watch from home, exclusively on FACT’s Facebook page.

Taking place at The Galvanizers Yard on Glasgow’s Eastvale Place, we’ll be bringing you sets from the Galvanizers stage from 2.30pm onwards. Stay tuned for set times and more.

This Sunday – watch The Black Madonna and more storm Glasgow at Optimo 20! We'll be live-streaming on the FACT Facebook page. Stay tuned for more 📡 A post shared by FACT Magazine (@factmag) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

“We could never have imagined that what started out as a small gathering of like minded freaks on Sunday nights at The Sub Club back in 1997 would flourish and endure two decades later,” Optimo said in a press release announcing the event.

“We felt this was something that deserved celebrating, so to mark this event we have decided to put on a one-day festival / party in conjunction with our friends at SWG3. We will be the first music event to take over the Galvanizer’s Yard next door to the SWG3 complex, as well as using parts of the building to present three stages that we feel represents the music and ethos Optimo has loved and championed over the years.”

“Everyone we have invited is someone we feel a close affinity with personally and musically along with a few acts we have long wanted to bring to Glasgow but didn’t have the opportunity to do so until now.”

The event runs from 2pm to 11pm, and more acts are to be announced at a later date. Some of the festival’s profits will be donated to Glasgow’s Coalition For Racial Equality & Rights and to various foodbanks in the city.