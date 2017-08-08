“Zero discussions” about another season of Twin Peaks says Showtime president

Obviously, they’re open to the idea.

As the already legendary revival of Twin Peaks moves to a close over the next month, Showtime CEO and president David Nevins has said there have been “0 discussions” so far about doing another season.

“It was always intended to be one season,” he told Deadline. “A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it.”

Showtime’s head of programming Gary Levine (who also helped bring the original ABC series to television) said “the door’s always open to David Lynch”, but added that he’s not sure if he plans to do more.

“This was a Herculean effort. I’m not sure if any director has ever done 18 hours in a row of a series… It’s remarkable what he achieved, fans are liking it and for me that’s what’s satisfying,” he said.

Twin Peaks: The Return is currently airing on Showtime and wraps up next month.