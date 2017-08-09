Kelela releases ‘LMK’ video from upcoming album on Warp

From the singer’s upcoming debut.

Kelela has released a video for ‘LMK’, the lead single off her upcoming album Take Me Apart on Warp.

Directed by longtime Björk collaborator Andrew Thomas Huang, the clip places Kelela in crowded club hallways that look as futuristic as her Arca-produced track sounds.

The recent single is the first taste we’ve gotten from Kelela’s long-awaited debut album following 2014’s Cut 4 Me mixtape and her incredible 2015 Warp debut, the Hallucinogen EP.

Revisit the EP below and look for Take Me Apart October 6.