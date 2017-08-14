Hamburg’s Golden Pudel club to reopen 18 months after devastating fire

The tiny club was almost destroyed in a fire last year.

Hamburg’s Golden Pudel club, which was badly damaged in a catastrophic fire 18 months ago, is to reopen its doors on August 17.

As RA reports, the much-loved club – which has played host to artists including Ben UFO, Laurel Halo, Actress, Helena Hauff, Call Super and Four Tet over the years – is open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the rest of August and plans to open seven days a week from September.

The tiny venue faced an uncertain future after the 2016 fire, with a disagreement between the club’s owners threatening to end up in a forced auction. Earlier this year, the local government stepped in to award €300k in funding to help rebuild the venue.

Upcoming events at the club include DJ Storm, Pudel resident Nina and Good News on August 18, and a Smallville label party on September 7.

Read next: Can Hamburg’s Golden Pudel rise from the ashes?