Prince inspires official new shade of purple from Pantone

The Purple One gets a shade of his own.

Prince has inspired an official new shade of purple according to The Pantone Color Institute, who partnered with the late artist’s estate as a tribute to him and his favorite color.

Named ‘Love Symbol #2’, the color was based on the hue of Prince’s custom purple Yamaha piano and acts as a “standardized custom color to represent and honor the international icon.”

BOOM (FROM LOTUSFLOWER) ON THIS NEWLY ARRIVED PURPLE PRESENT FROM YAMAHA…. "RESOUNDING!" pic.twitter.com/cXwRPi1wzG — Prince (@prince) April 12, 2016

“‘Love Symbol #2’ enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself,” said Pantone Color Institute Vice President Laurie Pressman.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, who is the entertainment advisor to Prince’s estate.

Prince’s estate is currently in talks for product and brand tie-ins with the color.

Watch the video for Purple Rain‘s opening track ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ below from Prince’s recently launched official YouTube channel.