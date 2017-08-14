Prince inspires official new shade of purple from Pantone

By , Aug 14 2017
Prince inspired official new shade of purple from Pantone

The Purple One gets a shade of his own.

Prince has inspired an official new shade of purple according to The Pantone Color Institute, who partnered with the late artist’s estate as a tribute to him and his favorite color.

Named ‘Love Symbol #2’, the color was based on the hue of Prince’s custom purple Yamaha piano and acts as a “standardized custom color to represent and honor the international icon.”

“‘Love Symbol #2’ enables Prince’s unique purple shade to be consistently replicated and maintain the same iconic status as the man himself,” said Pantone Color Institute Vice President Laurie Pressman.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” said Troy Carter, who is the entertainment advisor to Prince’s estate.

Prince’s estate is currently in talks for product and brand tie-ins with the color.

Watch the video for Purple Rain‘s opening track ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ below from Prince’s recently launched official YouTube channel.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jon Hassell’s Dream Theory in Malaya LP reissued for the first time

Aug 14 2017

Jon Hassell’s Dream Theory in Malaya LP reissued for the first...
FACT mix 614: Do Make Say Think

Aug 14 2017

FACT mix 614: Do Make Say Think

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+