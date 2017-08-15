RBMA announces Los Angeles festival featuring Arca, St. Vincent, Edgar Wright and more

Plus Jlin, Egyptian Lover, Total Freedom and many more.

Red Bull Music Academy has announced a month-long festival to take place in Los Angeles this October. Like Red Bull Music Academy Festival in New York, the LA event boasts and impressive lineup featuring artists like Arca, St. Vincent, Ice-T, LA punk legend Alice Bag and many more.

Events will include a conversation with Baby Driver director Edgar Wright, a studio session lecture with Bernie Grundman who worked on Michael Jackson’s Thriller and Prince’s Purple Rain. Japanese sound artist Ryoji Ikeda will conduct the largest synth orchestra with the use of 100 cars (we don’t know how it’ll work, either, but we can’t wait to find out.) Plus, St. Vincent will debut a brand new live show.

Check out the full list of artists below. Red Bull Music Academy Festival takes place October 6-29.

