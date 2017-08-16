James Holden & The Animal Spirits announce new album

The Animal Spirits is Holden’s first album release following 2013’s The Inheritors.

James Holden is set to release a new LP with his newly assembled band of “fellow travellers,” James Holden & The Animal Spirits.

Comprised of long-time collaborators Tom Page and Etienne Jaumet, as well as Marcus Hamblett, Liza Bec and Lascelle Gordon, The Animal Spirits is out November 3 via Holden’s own label Border Community and promises an album of “synth-led folk-trance standards.”

According to the press release, the LP explores Holden’s newfound love of Morocco’s Gnawa trance tradition, “repackaging the brash tones of pure trance into the accommodating spiritual jazz band format” and can be viewed “as a kind of coming to terms with Holden’s early trance past.”

Listen to lead track ‘Pass Through The Fire’ – which Holden was inspired to write following his 2014 trip to Morocco to work with late Gnawa music legend Maalem Mahmoud Guinia – and see the album artwork below.