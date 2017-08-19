Stream Alice Glass’ new self-titled EP

A surprise release from the former Crystal Castles frontwoman.

Alice Glass returned with her second solo single earlier this month, ‘Without Love’, and now the US artist has surprise released her debut self-titled EP.

The six-track EP was produced by former HEALTH member Jupiter Keyes, who also contributed additional writing, and sees Glass mine a dark, industrial-tinged electro-pop sound that the singer has likened to being “slowly consumed by a snake.”

Glass shared the video for ‘Without Love’ last week. Directed by Floria Sigismondi, the video physically explores the toxic relationship that preceded her first solo single ‘Stillbirth’. Glass left Crystal Castles in October 2014 and released ‘Stillbirth’ the following year.

Read next: Singles Club: Alice Glass gets darkwavey and defiant on triumphant comeback ‘Without Love’