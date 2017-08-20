Thousands sign petition to replace Confederate monument with Missy Elliott statue

“Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” says campaigner.

Thousands of right-thinking people have signed a petition to replace a Confederate monument in Portsmouth, Virginia, with a statue of local hero Missy Elliott.

Launched by Virginia resident Nathan Coflin, the Change.org campaign is calling on Portsmouth’s mayor to “put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it.” Coflin adds: “Let us come together in getting City Council to erect this statue in honor of Missy Elliott and all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day.”

At the time of writing, only six hundred more signatures were needed to reach the campaign’s target of 10,000.

The debate over Confederate statues has raged on this week in the wake of the violent demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists gathered to protest against the removal of a statue of Robert E. Lee. Other bright ideas for replacement monuments include a previous campaign to add OutKast to the Confederate carving at Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Now that we really getting these confederate monuments removed, can we get this Outkast one built? Minus the losers next to them of course. pic.twitter.com/ty9VeIlSq6 — light brown atari🌮 (@jurasicptrparkr) August 16, 2017

Earlier this summer Missy sparked rumours of a forthcoming tour with a surprise callout for backing dancers. In July the rapper-producer performed for the first time in a decade at LA’s FYF Festival.

Read our Missy Elliott interview from January, where the superstar talked about the “five or six albums” she’ll never release.

