Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? 2017 adds James Holden as curator

The techno alchemist joins fellow curators Perfume Genius, Grouper and Shabazz Palaces.

James Holden is set to curate a stage at Utrecht’s Le Guess Who? festival, with a lineup of artists that includes Moroccan Gnawa musician Maâlem Houssam Guinia & Band, Sex Swing, Hieroglyphic Being and Bosnian accordion master Mario Batkovic. Holden will also present his new live show James Holden and The Animal Spirits.

Other new additions include Lost Horizons – the new project from Cocteau Twins’ Simon Raymonde – Gonjasufi, and a solo piano performance from Cate Le Bon.

They join previously announced artists including Pharmakon, Weyes Blood and Bulgarian women’s choir Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares, who have all been invited to perform at the festival by Seattle musician Mike Hadreas, aka Perfume Genius. Fellow curator Grouper’s choices include Gas, Keiji Haino and William Basinski, while Shabazz Palaces count Pharaoh Sanders and Natasha Kmeto among their guests.

Le Guess Who? takes place November 9-12 in a range of venues across Utrecht and will coincide with the largest record fair in the world. Utrecht’s Mega Record & CD Fair hosts over 500 record dealing stands in the Jaarbeurs convention centre.

