The Fall US tour cancelled after Mark E. Smith admitted to hospital

The UK band were due to play their first US show in over ten years.

The Fall have cancelled a handful of performances in the US after frontman Mark E. Smith was admitted to hospital for issues with his throat, mouth and respiratory system.

According to Spin, the band were due to play Louisville’s Cropped Out festival next month, which would have been their first US performance in over a decade. They were also due to play at NYC’s Baby’s All Right.

The Fall’s manager, Pamela Vander, released a statement that said “due mostly to terrible timing, reality and a mix of bizarre and rare (true to form) medical issues that Mark was being treated for,” the band would not be able to perform. “Unfortunately it would be a gamble on his health to fly anywhere over the next couple of months,” she added.

She continued: “Mark’s current problems are connected to his throat, mouth/dental and respiratory system… so throwing all the meds together and continuing with the travel/shows would certainly harm any progress that we have made over the past few weeks.”

The Fall are planning on rescheduling their performance in Louisville and a statement posted to Facebook says the Baby’s All Right shows have been re-booked for February 2018. “Mark is on his way back to 100%”, it added.