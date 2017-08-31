Brooklyn club Elsewhere details opening shows with Jlin, Juan Atkins, Total Freedom

The 24,000 square foot club opens in November.

Brooklyn club Elsewhere, a new space from the former team behind the dearly departed Glasslands, has announced its November opening with shows including Jlin, Juan Atkins and Total Freedom.

The Bushwick-based club, which was first announced last fall, will include five rooms and total 24,000 square feet in total. It includes 675-person capacity main room as well as a smaller room that fits 200. It also includes The Loft, a cafe and bar, as well as a 500-capacity roof that opens in mid-2018 with parties, live performances and film screenings.

Elsewhere will feature both club nights and live shows with other recently announced shows featuring Octave One, Iori, Stacey Pullen, Halal & Relaxer and Kölsch.

Take a look at some of photos of the space below and learn more on their website here.

