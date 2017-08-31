Technics announces new version of legendary SP-10 turntable

Image via: Technics

Originally published on The Vinyl Factory.

The iconic 1970s turntable gets a revamp.

Panasonic is releasing a new version of its legendary Technics SP-10, reports What Hi-Fi.

Unveiled at the IFA in Berlin, the Reference Class SP-10R, which has been called the “most premium turntable ever” by Panasonic, goes on sale next summer.

Image via: Technics

SP-10R features a 7kg brass, rubber and aluminium platter, a coreless direct drive motor, and power supply separated from the platter to further minimize noise and vibration.

The news follows the recent revamp of Technics’ iconic SL-1200 turntables, which were released in April 2017.

