St. Vincent poses in a pastel-colored wonderland in her video for ‘New York’

A colorful and surreal series of vignettes makes up Annie Clark’s latest video.

St. Vincent has released a video for her recent single, the dramatic piano ballad ‘New York’.

The clip places Clark in a series of cartoonish scenes from sitting on a girder attached to a seemingly infinite skyscraper, to shopping in lingerie, to sitting with a swan.

“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams — one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat. It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach,” said director Alex Da Corte about the project.

The track is expected to appear on St. Vincent’s upcoming fifth album (alongside another track fittingly titled ‘LA’). Though few details are available, Clark has described the album as being “all about sex and drugs and sadness”.

Watch ‘New York’ below.