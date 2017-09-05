Moses Sumney releases new track ‘Indulge Me’

From his upcoming debut album.
LA soul-futurist Moses Sumney has released ‘Indulge Me’, another track from his upcoming excellent debut album Aromanticism.
The atmospheric album, out September 22 via Jagjaguwar, will coincide with US and EU tour dates, which you can check out below.
Tour Dates:
Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
Sep 28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
Sep 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
Sep 30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
Oct 03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
Oct 04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
Oct 05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
Oct 09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
Oct 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Oct 14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
Oct 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Oct 18 – Austin, TX @ Parish
Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Oct 30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
Oct 31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall
Nov 02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival
Nov 03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
Nov 05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?
Nov 07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
Nov 08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
Nov 09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
Nov 12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
Nov 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
Nov 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ De Duif
Nov 17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival
Nov 18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
Nov 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde
Nov 22 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik