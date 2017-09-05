Moses Sumney releases new track ‘Indulge Me’

From his upcoming debut album.

LA soul-futurist Moses Sumney has released ‘Indulge Me’, another track from his upcoming excellent debut album Aromanticism.

The atmospheric album, out September 22 via Jagjaguwar, will coincide with US and EU tour dates, which you can check out below.

Tour Dates:

Sep 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Sep 26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Sep 28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

Sep 29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

Sep 30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

Oct 03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

Oct 04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

Oct 05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

Oct 09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

Oct 11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct 12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Oct 14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

Oct 15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

Oct 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Oct 18 – Austin, TX @ Parish

Oct 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Oct 30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

Oct 31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall

Nov 02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Nov 03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

Nov 05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?

Nov 07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

Nov 08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

Nov 09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

Nov 12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

Nov 14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

Nov 16 – Amsterdam, NL @ De Duif

Nov 17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival

Nov 18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

Nov 20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde

Nov 22 – Zürich, CH @ Rote Fabrik