Stream Kamaiyah’s new mixtape Before I Wake

The Bay Area rapper releases a follow-up to her stunning debut.

Kamaiyah has returned with Before I Wake, her second mixtape following last year’s A Good Night In The Ghetto.

We’ve been waiting patiently for a new mixtape from Kamaiyah since naming her debut one of our top 10 favorite albums of 2016, but the rapper has run into some speedbumps. Earlier this year she announced the mixtape Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, but after releasing a single and album cover the release was delayed due to sample clearance.

Before I Wake is a different release, but even a cursory listen shows Kamaiyah is losing none of her momentum. Listen below.