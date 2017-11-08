Stream Kamaiyah’s new mixtape Before I Wake

By , Nov 8 2017
Stream Kamaiyah's new mixtape Before I Wake

The Bay Area rapper releases a follow-up to her stunning debut.

Kamaiyah has returned with Before I Wake, her second mixtape following last year’s A Good Night In The Ghetto.

We’ve been waiting patiently for a new mixtape from Kamaiyah since naming her debut one of our top 10 favorite albums of 2016, but the rapper has run into some speedbumps. Earlier this year she announced the mixtape Don’t Ever Get It Twisted, but after releasing a single and album cover the release was delayed due to sample clearance.

Before I Wake is a different release, but even a cursory listen shows Kamaiyah is losing none of her momentum. Listen below.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Singles Club: Will Smith’s EDM debut ‘Get Lit’ is a glorious disaster

Oct 17 2017

Singles Club: Will Smith's EDM debut 'Get Lit' is a glorious...
XXL’s Freshman Class keeps up with rap’s expanding borders in 2017 – but only just

Jun 14 2017

XXL's Freshman Class only just keeps up with rap's expanding...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+