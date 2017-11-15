Hear Ryan Hemsworth, Knxwledge and more remix the Street Fighter II soundtrack

By , Nov 15 2017
Hear Ryan Hemsworth, Knxwledge and more remix the Street Fighter II soundtrack

And download a sample pack to make your own.

In honor of the 30th anniversary of Street Fighter II, artists including Ryan Hemsworth, Knxwledge and SAMSARA have remixed the game’s iconic soundtrack.

The remixes were made with a new sample pack released in collaboration with Capcom and Red Bull Music Academy. Fans are encouraged to download the sample pack and make versions of their own for a remix contest.

The top three will be chosen by a panel of judges including Hemsworth and Nick Dwyer, host of RBMA Radio’s video game-focused Diggin’ In The Carts. All three winners will receive a Komplete 11 from Native Instruments.

Last month, Hyperdub collaborated with Diggin In The Carts for a new compilation of rare and pioneering video game music.

Download the sample pack now and submit entries here.

Read next: How Brave Wave went above and beyond to release the definitive Street Fighter II soundtrack

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge perform NxWorries’s ‘Lyk Dis’ on a rooftop

Feb 6 2017

Watch Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge perform NxWorries's 'Lyk Dis'...
Thundercat, Ryan Hemsworth, Yellow Magic Orchestra to appear on RBMA Radio video game show

Oct 20 2016

RBMA Radio launches video game music show Diggin' In The Carts

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+