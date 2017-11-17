Run the Jewels’ new ugly Christmas sweater is completely over-the-top

By , Nov 17 2017

Grandma’s not gonna like this.

Run the Jewels have teased a brand-new merch that will win you any ugly Christmas sweater party you attend. No longer are the shilling a riff on their 2015 holiday sweatshirt – this time, it’s serious. See for yourselves:

It’s not Christmas without El-P and Killer Mike. Last year, they surprised fans by dropping RTJ 3 on Christmas Eve ahead of its January 2017 release date. We’ll have to wait to see if the duo have any other tricks up their sleeves this year, although this super-busy, not-safe-for-family sweater vest (which you can buy here) may be enough. Ho, ho, ho.

Read next: Watch Run the Jewels perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Hear Run The Jewels team with Statik Selektah on new track

Nov 2 2017

Hear Run The Jewels team with Statik Selektah on new track
Run the Jewels share claymation video for RTJ 3 track ‘Don’t Get Captured’

Jul 6 2017

Run the Jewels share claymation video for 'Don't Get Captured'

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+