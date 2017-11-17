Run the Jewels’ new ugly Christmas sweater is completely over-the-top

Grandma’s not gonna like this.

Run the Jewels have teased a brand-new merch that will win you any ugly Christmas sweater party you attend. No longer are the shilling a riff on their 2015 holiday sweatshirt – this time, it’s serious. See for yourselves:

It’s not Christmas without El-P and Killer Mike. Last year, they surprised fans by dropping RTJ 3 on Christmas Eve ahead of its January 2017 release date. We’ll have to wait to see if the duo have any other tricks up their sleeves this year, although this super-busy, not-safe-for-family sweater vest (which you can buy here) may be enough. Ho, ho, ho.

