China has its own knockoff version of Fabric

Knockoff club or glitch in the Matrix?

Turns out London’s beloved club Fabric has a doppelgänger operating in China. It even has the same logo!

As Mixmag Asia points out, the knockoff Fabric can be found in the Beibin Lu area of downtown Chongqing. It was recently spotted by Dutch DJ and promoter Bram van Ravenhorst who runs Chongqing club Echo Bay and took the photos of the sign you can see below.

Like most knock-offs, the logo is spot-on, but the quality suffers. According to the publication and a scathing review from Time Out Shanghai, the club basically plays EDM and commercial house and features “sexy girls dancing”.

We don’t care if it’s bad, we still want to go.