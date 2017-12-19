Eminem hosted a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up to distract everyone from his terrible new album

By , Dec 19 2017

Sorry Eminem, you can’t lose yourself in this shameless cash grab.

From Kanye West to A Tribe Called Quest, complementing an album release with a pop-up shop is all the rage. Last weekend in Detroit, Eminem hopped on the trend with Mom’s Spaghetti, a two-day merch store that also served spaghetti and meatballs and spaghetti sandwiches.

Mom’s spaghetti is, of course, a reference to the oft-memed line, “There’s vomit on his sweater already: Mom’s spaghetti” from 8 Mile theme song ‘Lose Yourself’.

I guess this is funny? I don’t know! Feels like something is both just for the ‘gram and to distract us all from his terrible new album.

Remember when everyone was all hyped up on Em’s anti-Trump freestyle on the BET Awards? Turns out he goes for the Donald quite a bit on Revival except that he is pro-“grab-’em-by-the-pussy” as evidenced by the lyric: “Why do you think they call it a snatch?” on track ‘Heat’. We may have missed the spaghetti pop-up, but that line gave me vomit on my shirt for free!

[via Munchies]

Read next: Singles Club: Eminem’s rap-rock fumble ‘Untouchable’ is unbearable

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Singles Club: Eminem’s rap-rock fumble ‘Untouchable’ is unbearable

Dec 12 2017

Singles Club: Eminem's rap-rock fumble 'Untouchable' is...
Eminem drops new single ‘Walk On Water’ featuring Beyoncé

Nov 10 2017

Eminem drops new single 'Walk On Water' featuring Beyoncé

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+