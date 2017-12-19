Eminem hosted a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up to distract everyone from his terrible new album

Sorry Eminem, you can’t lose yourself in this shameless cash grab.

From Kanye West to A Tribe Called Quest, complementing an album release with a pop-up shop is all the rage. Last weekend in Detroit, Eminem hopped on the trend with Mom’s Spaghetti, a two-day merch store that also served spaghetti and meatballs and spaghetti sandwiches.

Mom’s spaghetti is, of course, a reference to the oft-memed line, “There’s vomit on his sweater already: Mom’s spaghetti” from 8 Mile theme song ‘Lose Yourself’.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

I guess this is funny? I don’t know! Feels like something is both just for the ‘gram and to distract us all from his terrible new album.

Remember when everyone was all hyped up on Em’s anti-Trump freestyle on the BET Awards? Turns out he goes for the Donald quite a bit on Revival except that he is pro-“grab-’em-by-the-pussy” as evidenced by the lyric: “Why do you think they call it a snatch?” on track ‘Heat’. We may have missed the spaghetti pop-up, but that line gave me vomit on my shirt for free!

