By , Jan 4 2018
SoundCloud changed its audio format and users are not happy about it

Don’t like the change from MP3 to Opus? There’s already a plug-in to swap back.

SoundCloud recently swapped its audio format from 128 kbps MP3 to 64 kbps Opus and some users are not happy about it. You can see the change in a photo shared by on Twitter by New Jersey producer Direct.

Though the numbers may seem like the streaming service has cut its audio quality right in half, it’s not that simple. Users have pointed out that Opus (the successor to .ogg) is a higher quality format than MP3 and a 64 kbps Opus file generally sounds better than a 128 kbps MP3. However, users are still reporting hearing a noticeable dip in audio, both on the browser and SoundCloud Go app.

Direct has since released an add-on for Firefox and Chrome that lets users on Soundcloud to switch back to MP3. FACT has reached out to SoundCloud for comment and will update this story as it develops.

