Mount Eerie announces new album Now Only

Hear the heart-rending 11-minute ‘Distortion’.

Phil Elverum has announced Now Only, a new Mount Eerie album and follow-up to last year’s A Crow Looked At Me, one of the very best albums of 2017.

While Crow quickly came together in the immediate aftermath of the death of Elverum’s wife, musician and artist Geneviève Castrée, Now Only includes songs he wrote and performed while touring in 2017.

Today you can hear the 11-minute track ‘Distortion’, which continues Elverum’s reflections on death, grief and becoming a single parent while evolving his newfound stream-of-consciousness lyrical style.

Only Now is out March 16 via P.W. Elverum & Sun. Take a look at the artwork, tracklist and Mount Eerie’s new tour dates below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘TinTin In Tibet’

02. ‘Distortion’

03. ‘Now Only’

04. ‘Earth’

05. ‘Two Paintings by Nikolai Astrup’

06. ‘Crow Pt. 2’

Tour Dates:

Jan 19 – Auckland, NZ @ Academy Cinemas

Jan 21 – Perth, AU @ Mojos

Jan 23 – Sydney, AU @ City Recital Hall

Jan 24 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Recital Centre

Jan 25 – Castlemaine, AU @ Theatre Royal

Feb 22 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall (Two Performances)

Mar 22 – Maspeth, NY @ Knockdown Center

Mar 24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Cathedral Sanctuary at Immanuel Presbyterian

Mar 29 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Mar 30 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue Theatre