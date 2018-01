Keep an eye out for the MC’s cameo.

Jorja Smith has released a music video for her recent Stormzy-assisted single ‘Let Me Down’.

Directed by Hector Dockrill, the clip depicts Smith as a hit woman who makes the mistake of falling for her target, a ballet dancer. Though Stormzy doesn’t rap his verse on camera, keep watching and you’ll see him make a cameo.

Watch the video below and read our thoughts on ‘Let Me Down’ in Singles Club.