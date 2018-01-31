Jacques – Against The Clock

A drill and an elastic band make for one of the weirdest episodes of Against The Clock yet.

French producer Jacques couldn’t afford real instruments when he started making music, so he made his own. Now he tours the world with his homemade orchestra of scrapers, cups, wooden spoons and other ephemera, recording them and putting them through an array of pedals, loopers and samplers.

His live show is just as unique as his haircut, so obviously we had to get him in the studio for an episode of Against The Clock. He didn’t disappoint, making a bassline out of a rubber band and a melody out of a drill while crafting percussion with a nail file. Press play and enjoy.

