One of the great film composers of his generation.

Icelandic avant-garde composer and experimental musician Jóhann Jóhannsson has died at age 48 in Berlin. A cause of death has not been announced.

Jóhannsson is survived by his parents, sisters and daughter. His manager, Tim Husom, wrote: “I’m so very sad. Today, I lost my friend who was one of the most talented musicians and intelligent people I knew. We came a long way together.”

Jóhannsson was a prolific composer wrote music for theater, dance and film and released his own music on renowned labels Touch and 4AD. His score for the film The Theory of Everything earned him a Golden Globe for Best Original Score and an Academy Award nomination. Jóhannsson frequently collaborated with French director Denis Villeneuve, scoring his films Prisoners, Sicario and Arrival. Most recently, Jóhannsson served as a music and sound supervisor on Darren Aronofsky’s divisive mother! and the forthcoming, Nicolas Cage-starring Mandy.

