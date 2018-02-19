Grime MC Stormin has died following battle with skin cancer

Skepta, Frisco and more have paid tribute to the grime trailblazer.

Grime MC Stormin has died following a battle with skin cancer. Stormin’s rep confirmed the news to the Metro this morning (February 19).

The late MC was an original member of the trailblazing N.A.S.T.Y. Crew, alongside the likes of Jammer and Kano. Stormin later became a member of drum ‘n’ bass crew SASASAS in 2014.

In 2016, Stormin revealed he was suffering from stage 2 skin cancer in an open letter to his fans. “Is it a test? No it’s a fight I will win so when I’m gone just know it’s for a short time and I’ll #BRB,” he wrote, addressing the issue on his #BRB album that same year.

Last November, he announced that he had been given the all-clear, but his condition sadly deteriorated again. See a selection of tributes below.

Stormin 😢 What a fighter! Rest in perfect peace brother 🌹 #RIP — FRISCO (@BigFris) February 19, 2018

Icon. Rest in power Stormin 💚 pic.twitter.com/eSK7Qx1Pfy — TODDLA T (@TODDLAT) February 19, 2018

I’m so so glad I got to spend a few more hours sitting with Stormin and his wonderful family and friends before his passing. I saw him perform, still just a boy, at Stratford EQ’s before Grime was even a genre nearly 20 years ago. Now he’s gone. Rest easy sir. A true legend. — Logan Sama (@djlogansama) February 19, 2018

Woke to terrible news today and tearing while I write this…Thanks for encouraging me and showing me love when I was starting out brother ❤️ R.I.P The LEGEND MC STORMIN ❤️ — Devlin (@DevlinOfficial) February 19, 2018