Grime MC Stormin has died following battle with skin cancer

Feb 19 2018

Skepta, Frisco and more have paid tribute to the grime trailblazer.

Grime MC Stormin has died following a battle with skin cancer. Stormin’s rep confirmed the news to the Metro this morning (February 19).

The late MC was an original member of the trailblazing N.A.S.T.Y. Crew, alongside the likes of Jammer and Kano. Stormin later became a member of drum ‘n’ bass crew SASASAS in 2014.

In 2016, Stormin revealed he was suffering from stage 2 skin cancer in an open letter to his fans. “Is it a test? No it’s a fight I will win so when I’m gone just know it’s for a short time and I’ll #BRB,” he wrote, addressing the issue on his #BRB album that same year.

Last November, he announced that he had been given the all-clear, but his condition sadly deteriorated again. See a selection of tributes below.

