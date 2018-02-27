Finished by the composer shortly before his death.

Icelandic avant-garde musician and film composer Jóhann Jóhannsson will have his debut album Englabörn posthumously reissued with new remixes next month.

Titled Englabörn & Variations, the project was completed shortly before Jóhannsson’s death earlier this month and is being released with the support and approval of his family on March 23 via Deutsche Grammophon.

Englabörn was originally released in 2002 via Touch before being reissued in 2007 on 4AD. In addition to a full remaster, this version of the album will feature remixed “variations” by Jóhannsson and other artists.

Revisit a track from the original album below and listen to Jóhannsson stellar FACT mix here.

