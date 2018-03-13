Bad Boy rapper Craig Mack has died, aged 46

New York rapper Craig Mack has died at age 46, AP reports. He died of natural causes at his Walterboro, South Carolina home Monday night according to the Colleton County coroner.

Mack is best known for his 1994 hit ‘Flava in Ya Ear’, which later received an iconic remix featuring Biggie Smalls, LL Cool J, Busta Rhymes, and Rampage. After releasing his debut album, Project: Funk da World, Mack released the 1997 follow-up Operation: Get Down before retiring from hip-hop to devote his life to religion.

Tributes to Mack have poured out on social media. Find them below and revisit his iconic singles.

