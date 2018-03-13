Brian Eno announces Music For Installations box set

Featuring decades worth of music from installations around the world.

Brian Eno has announced Music For Installations, a box set collecting unreleased, rare and new music from the iconic experimentalist composed for art installations.

The collection is available in a 6xCD or 9xLP set featuring music from 1986 to the present. Much of the music has never seen a physical release and none of it has ever appeared on vinyl.

It features music used for installations at locations including the Marble Palace in St. Petersburg, Beijing’s Ritan Park and the Sydney Opera House. The final disc is titled Music For Future Installations and includes entirely new recordings. Last year, Eno brought his installation work into the home with Reflection, a generative app that does not end.

Music For Installations is out May 4. Take a look at the set and track list below.

Music From Installations (previously unreleased):

01. ‘Kazakhstan’

Premiered at the Asif Khan-designed installation ‘We Are Energy’ in the UK Pavilion at Astana Expo 2017 in Kazakhstan.

02. ‘The Ritan Bells’

Premiered at an installation by Eno at Ritan Park in Beijing, China as part of the British Council’s ‘Sound in the City’ series, 2005.

03. ‘Five Light Paintings’

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Pictures Of Venice’ at the Gallerie Cavallino, in Venice, Italy, 1985.

04. ‘Flower Bells’

Premiered at an installation by Eno called ‘Light Music’ at the Castello Svevo in Bari, Italy, 2017.

77 Million Paintings (previously unreleased):

01. ‘77 Million Paintings’

Premiered at the inaugural exhibition of ‘77 Million Paintings’ at La Foret Museum Tokyo, Japan, 2006.

Lightness – Music For The Marble Palace (previously only available as a limited-run CD, via Enostore only):

01. ‘Atmospheric Lightness’

02. ‘Chamber Lightness’

Premiered at the Eno installation ‘Lightness in the Marble Palace’ at The State Russian Museum in St Petersburg, Russia, 1997.

I Dormienti’ / ‘Kite Stories (previously only available as separate limited run CDs, via Enostore only):

01. ‘I Dormienti’

Premiered at an eponymous installation by the Italian sculptor Mimmo Paladino at The Undercroft of The Roundhouse in London, 1999.

02. ‘Kites I’

03. ‘Kites II’

04. ‘Kites III’

Premiered at an installation by Brian Eno at the Kiasma Museum of Contemporary Art in Helsinki, Finland, 1999.

‘Making Space’ (limited-run CD previously only available at Eno installations and on the Lumen website):

01. ‘Needle Click’

02. ‘Light Legs’

03. ‘Flora and Fauna’ / ‘Gleise 581d’

04. ‘New Moons’

05. ‘Vanadium’

06. ‘All The Stars Were Out’

07. ‘Hopeful Timean Intersect’

08. ‘World Without Wind’

09. ‘Delightful Universe (seen from above)’

Compiled by Eno for sale exclusively at his installations, this was first made available while guest artistic director of the Brighton Festival, 2010.

Music For Future Installations (previously unreleased):

01. ‘Unnoticed Planet’

02. ‘Liquidambar’

03. ‘Sour Evening (Complex Heaven 3)’

04. ‘Surbahar Sleeping Music’