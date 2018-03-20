Boxed releases free five year anniversary compilation

Celebrate their fifth birthday in London this weekend.

Boxed, the club night and label founded by Logos, Mr. Mitch and Slackk is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a free compilation.

The set features 25 new tracks and plenty of Boxed favorites including Slackk, Inner, Jawside, Inkke, Trends, Hypna and more.

For those in the London area, Boxed is celebrating more this weekend (March 23) with an anniversary party at Bloc featuring co-founders Logos, Mr. Mitch and Slackk, along with Mumdance, Wen and Yamaneko.

Grab tickets here and listen to Boxed V below.