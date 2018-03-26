Physical music outsold digital downloads in the US last year

Mar 26 2018
The first time since 2011.

Physical music outsold digital downloads in 2017 according to a new report from The Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA) on US music sales.

Though the streaming industry is still on top, taking up 65% of the market, physical sales and digital downloads followed at 17% and 15% percent.

Downloads fell 25% in sales last year, while physical sale dropped 4%, which the report calls “a lower rate of decline than recent years.” That is due to vinyl sales which rose 10%, while other formats sank slightly, such as CDs which dropped 6%.

“Vinyl continues to be a bright spot among physical formats,” RIAA concluded.

