David Stubbs charts history of electronic music in new book Mars By 1980

From avant-garde experiments to contemporary club music.

Journalist and author David Stubbs has announced the new book Mars By 1980: The Story Of Electronic Music, which will examine the entire history and evolution of the genre.

In 464 pages, the book charts the history of electronic music from early avant-garde forms such as Italian Futurism and musique concrète into modern day house and techno. It also aims to examine the genre’s shift into mainstream popularity.

Previously Stubbs has written books examining krautrock (Future Days: Krautrock And The Building Of Modern Germany), 20th century classical (Fear of Music: Why people get Rothko but don’t get Stockhausen) and Eminem (Cleaning Out My Closet: Eminem : the Stories Behind Every Song).

Look for Mars By 1980 August 2 via Faber & Faber.