Goth pioneer and Christian Death frontman Rozz Williams subject of new documentary

A goth pioneer and punk legend.

Goth and death-rock pioneer Rozz Williams is the subject of a new documentary titled Spiritual Cramp about the life and untimely death of the punk great. It’s currently seeking additional funding on Pledge Music.

Williams formed Christian Death at 16 drawing inspiration from being queer in an intensely religious household and a desire to reject the hyper-masculine and often homophobic LA punk scene. Williams left Christian Death in the mid-1980s but continued on with The Shadow Project and Premature Ejaculation before his suicide in 1998 at age 34.

Spiritual Cramp is produced by Lethal Amounts, an LA gallery that recently opened an exhibit about Williams in honor of the 20th anniversary of his death. Owner Danny Fuentes has called the documentary “a lifelong dream”.

To help raise funds for the project Lethal Amounts are offering bonuses for donations including pins, patches, jewelry and shirts, as well as both original copies and recreations of zines, rare photographs and flyers.

Watch a trailer for the documentary below and help fund the project here.