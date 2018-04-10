Roland and UNIQLO collaborate on two TR-808 T-shirts

The Japanese brands celebrate the iconic drum machine.

Roland and UNIQLO have teamed up on two T-shirts celebrating the TR-808 drum machine. The designs come in white or black, with one featuring an illustration of the instrument itself and the other adorned with a graphic that represents the 808’s colored drum pads.

Both designs are part of a limited edition clothing line from the store’s UT range called “The Brands”, which has seen UNIQLO team up with companies such as Polaroid, Volkswagen, Chupa-Chups and Ducati. Turntable brand Technics has also collaborated with UNIQLO on its own T-shirt celebrating the beloved SL-1200 model.

The T-shirts are available now around the world from UNIQLO’s website and physical stores. They cost ¥990/$14.90/£12.90 each and arrive just a few weeks after the release of Roland’s latest drum machine, the TR-8S.

