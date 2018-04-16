Planet Mu, Ikonika and more leave Radar Radio after station is accused of sexual harassment

Former Radar producer writes she was “sexually harassed, like, fucking tonnes, by dickhead DJ dudes.”

London’s acclaimed club music station Radar Radio is facing a mass exodus of DJs and presenters following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by former producer Ashtart Al-Hurra. These allegations follow a statement from presenters Pxssy Palace, a queer WOC feminist DJ collective who departed Radar last week and released a statement describing feelings of tokenism and oppression via other shows on the station.

Radar responded with their own statement: “We were very concerned and disappointed to see the statement from Pxssy Palace suggesting that we are getting some important aspects wrong.” They claimed to “have taken immediate action to review and assess any shortcomings with the input of all Radar staff, especially those who are female, LGBTQI+ and POC.”

Last Friday, Al-Hurra published a blog called I’m a Woman of Color Who Was Mistreated at Radar Radio – Their Reaction to Pxssy Palace’s Leaving Statement Was Absolute Trash. Here’s Why. In the statement, she writes that was excited to start with Radar “not only because [she’s] a huge music nerd, but because [she’s] an angry brown woman who grew up in the Ends.”

She continues: “I heard voices like mine on there, chatting shit about colonialism and calling people out for their bullshit. How was it that down the line, it turns out the place is owned by a rich white dude (Ollie Ashley) whose dad (Mike Ashley, owner of Sports Direct) exploits people like me and my family every day on a huge scale? Mad.”

Al-Hurra, whose full detailed statement you can read here, notes that her dreams of “doing anything in music at all without being victimized soon shattered.” She claims she was harassed “fucking tonnes by dickhead DJ dudes” and had to work side-by-side with women who spread rumors that she was sexually active with many people at the station.

Since these allegations have gained public attention, Planet Mu, Ikonika, Strict Face, and many others have left their post at the station. See tweets and statements from DJs and presenters below.

Following the allegations made we shall not be working with @RadarRadioLDN for future shows https://t.co/fDu6p0SHS5 — Planet Mu (@Planetmurecords) April 16, 2018

In light of the recent news about Radar Radio, I can no longer continue my show and I’m leaving the station with immediate effect. — ikonika (@ikonika) April 16, 2018

After 3 years at Radar I’ll no longer be a part of the station. I’ve felt uncomfortable for too long now being a part of something that doesn’t align with my values & this pushes it over the edge. Solidarity to all those who’ve experienced harassment of any kind in the music biz. https://t.co/meLZlin7WS — India (@indiajordan8) April 16, 2018

Due to the news that has come to light today regarding Radar Radio, I have decided to leave the station. — Conducta (@ConductaUK) April 16, 2018

so last month’s music 4 lovers show was the last one on @RadarRadioLDN but if u enjoyed them then keep ur eyes peeled over the next few months as we re trying to sort a way to keep it going — Jabu (@JABUyoungecho) April 16, 2018

I don’t normally do serious tweets, but in light of recent news regarding Radar, I will no longer be continuing my show on the station. — Stricty (@strictface) April 16, 2018

Tobago Tracks will no longer be continuing our monthly show or working with @RadarRadioLDN: https://t.co/u7GTlhFcMA — Tobago Tracks (@Tobagotracks) April 16, 2018

last week’s flowsion will be the last on @RadarRadioLDN https://t.co/F13cVQVrUU — harvey (@docterre) April 16, 2018

Obviously decided to cancel the Radar Radio LGS takeover this Sunday. — HENRY FRY (@legithenryfry) April 16, 2018

I will not be continuing my show on @RadarRadioLDN as of today. Thanks to everyone who joined me in the last year. — loves kickdrums (@ausschussberlin) April 16, 2018

As of today I leave my monthly slot at @RadarRadioLDN in the hopes that the station will actively find ways to never let incidents as this happen again. To anyone. Won’t be retweeting things I am sure you have read. — Jay Glass Dubs (@jayglassdubs) April 16, 2018

Dear all, I will no longer work with @RadarRadioLDN. The individuals I’ve worked with at Radar have been wonderful to me, however I cannot support the Ashley family’s horrific behaviour, and it is *his* station – as he demonstrated through aggressive silencing/threats outlined > — object blue (@objectblue_) April 16, 2018

Ive decided to stop my show on Radar Radio. I’ve addressed all the previous hang ups Ive had with em head on & w the relevant people. This recent allegation is a GIANT nail in the coffin and I ain’t gonna turn a blind eye out of expected “loyalty”. Read @mixedspicesldn entry 📑 — StyleAndGrace EP OUT NOW 💎 (@namesbliss) April 16, 2018

UPDATE: Radar Radio suspends all broadcasting.

Radar Radio has ceased all broadcasting and released a statement on Twitter saying it will remain suspended “until we are in a position to address the recent commentary around aspects of the station.”

We have made the decision to suspend broadcasting until we are in a position to address the recent commentary around aspects of the station. — Radar Radio (@RadarRadioLDN) April 16, 2018

Note: A previous iteration of this post said Al-Hurra had to work side-by-side with an abusive ex and her rapist. This was a misreading of her initial statement and our post has been updated to reflect the correction.