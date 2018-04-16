Planet Mu, Ikonika and more leave Radar Radio after station is accused of sexual harassment

By , Apr 16 2018

Former Radar producer writes she was “sexually harassed, like, fucking tonnes, by dickhead DJ dudes.”

London’s acclaimed club music station Radar Radio is facing a mass exodus of DJs and presenters following accusations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by former producer Ashtart Al-Hurra. These allegations follow a statement from presenters Pxssy Palace, a queer WOC feminist DJ collective who departed Radar last week and released a statement describing feelings of tokenism and oppression via other shows on the station.

Radar responded with their own statement: “We were very concerned and disappointed to see the statement from Pxssy Palace suggesting that we are getting some important aspects wrong.” They claimed to “have taken immediate action to review and assess any shortcomings with the input of all Radar staff, especially those who are female, LGBTQI+ and POC.”

Last Friday, Al-Hurra published a blog called I’m a Woman of Color Who Was Mistreated at Radar Radio – Their Reaction to Pxssy Palace’s Leaving Statement Was Absolute Trash. Here’s Why. In the statement, she writes that was excited to start with Radar “not only because [she’s] a huge music nerd, but because [she’s] an angry brown woman who grew up in the Ends.”

She continues: “I heard voices like mine on there, chatting shit about colonialism and calling people out for their bullshit. How was it that down the line, it turns out the place is owned by a rich white dude (Ollie Ashley) whose dad (Mike Ashley, owner of Sports Direct) exploits people like me and my family every day on a huge scale? Mad.”

Al-Hurra, whose full detailed statement you can read here, notes that her dreams of “doing anything in music at all without being victimized soon shattered.” She claims she was harassed “fucking tonnes by dickhead DJ dudes” and had to work side-by-side with women who spread rumors that she was sexually active with many people at the station.

Since these allegations have gained public attention, Planet Mu, Ikonika, Strict Face, and many others have left their post at the station. See tweets and statements from DJs and presenters below.

UPDATE: Radar Radio suspends all broadcasting.

Radar Radio has ceased all broadcasting and released a statement on Twitter saying it will remain suspended “until we are in a position to address the recent commentary around aspects of the station.”

Note: A previous iteration of this post said Al-Hurra had to work side-by-side with an abusive ex and her rapist. This was a misreading of her initial statement and our post has been updated to reflect the correction.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FACT mix 645: μ-Ziq

Mar 26 2018

FACT mix 645: μ-Ziq
The 25 best club tracks of 2017

Dec 14 2017

The 25 best club tracks of 2017

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+