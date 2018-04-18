Prince’s unfinished memoirs to be published in new book

Originally published by The Vinyl Factory.

With fifty pages written by the Purple One.

A Prince biography featuring memoirs the musician wrote before his death will be released this year, revealed publishing agent Esther Newberg in a recent Variety podcast.

Before Prince’s unexpected death in 2016, he had already began work on a memoir to be co-written with Dan Piepenbring; according to Newberg, the Prince biography may include reproductions of these hand-written pages.

Listen to the full interview below.