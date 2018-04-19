Doom metal gods Sleep to unleash Dopesmoker follow-up on 4/20

The Sciences is out tomorrow.

Doom metal greats Sleep have announced the follow-up to their 1999 stoner metal classic Dopesmoker will be released tomorrow in honor of 4/20. Titled The Sciences, it will be released through Jack White’s Third Man Records.

Though Sleep’s members have gone on to play equally important metal bands such as OM, High on Fire and Neurosis, Dopesmoker‘s hour-long tribute to smoking weed has become a cult classic. It’s also proven influential, inspring other metal bands to record album-length songs such as Boris‘s 44-minute Feedbacker and Bell Witch’s recent 83-minute track ‘Mirror Reaper’.

If you’re worried if the band’s subject matter has changed, one look at the astronaut-bong hybrid on the cover will ease your mind. It also includes track titles such as ‘Marijuanaut’s Theme’ and ‘The Botanist’. The album doesn’t include ‘The Clarity’ which appear as an Adult Swim single in 2014.

Find the artwork and tracklist below.

01. ‘The Sciences’

02. ‘Marijuanaut’s Theme’

03. ‘Sonic Titan’

04. ‘Antarcticans Thawed’

05. ‘Giza Butler’

06. ‘The Botanist’