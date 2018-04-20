The forward-thinking arts extravaganza returns this autumn for its eighth year.

William Basinski, Jlin and Caterina Barbieri are among the first acts confirmed to play Portugal’s Semibreve festival this year.

Portuguese experimental duo Telectu and award-winning Danish sound artist SØS Gunver Ryberg have also been announced for the three-day event, which will also feature a new collaboration from Keith Fullerton Whitman and Pierce Warnecke that blends live audio and video synthesis.

Semibreve takes place in various venues across Braga, Portugal between October 26 and 28. More lineup announcements will be unveiled over the coming months. For tickets and more info, visit the Semibreve site.

