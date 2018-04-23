Kanye West is producing a new Nas album

The US star is producing albums for a number of artists, including Kid Cudi.

Kanye West has revealed that he’s producing Nas’ upcoming album, which is due out in June.

Announcing the news on his newly reactivated Twitter account yesterday (August 22), West wrote: “I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about. Been chopping samples from the sunken place,” adding Nas’ album to the Teyana Taylor, Pusha T and Kid Cudi albums he had previously tweeted about.

Nas’ new LP is out June 15 and marks his first full-length release since 2012’s Life Is Good. West and Nas have collaborated many times before, with Kanye most recently contributing music to Nas’ 2016 Erykah Badu-starring film, The Land.

Kanye is due to drop a new album on June 1, which consists of seven songs. West’s last album, The Life of Pablo, was released in 2016.

