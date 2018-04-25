Venus X and Maryisonacid to perform at Kahlil Joseph’s Fly Paper Gallery Weekend launch party

The Store X Berlin is launching its new exhibition space with the European premiere of artist and filmmaker Kahlil Joseph’s Fly Paper.

An immersive 20-minute film installation, Fly Paper was inspired by the work of iconic jazz photographer Roy DeCarava and his 1955 book The Sweet Flypaper of Life, which he co-authored with Langston Hughes and weaves together past, present and future images of Harlem.

Taking place on Saturday April 28 as part of Gallery Weekend, The Store X Berlin will host a special launch party for Kahlil Joseph’s Fly Paper, featuring music from NYC-based DJ Venus X and Maryisonacid, founder of cult Berlin party African Acid Is The Future.

Commissioned by The Store X The Vinyl Factory, Kahlil Joseph’s Fly Paper is open until July 8 at The Store X, 1 Torstrasse, Soho House, Berlin, and is free to the public.

