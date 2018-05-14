Mitski announces new album Be The Cowboy

Check out the first track today.

Mitski has announced a new album called Be The Cowboy.

For the follow-up to Puberty 2 – one of our favorite albums of 2016 – the US-based singer-songwriter explored the theme of being alone while experimenting with narrative and fiction.

The album introduces “a very controlled icy repressed woman who is starting to unravel,” explains Mitski. “Because women have so little power and showing emotion is seen as weakness, this ‘character’ clings to any amount of control she can get. Still, there is something very primordial in her that is trying to find a way to get out.”

Recorded with longtime producer Patrick Hyland, Be The Cowboy is out August 17 via Dead Oceans. Watch the video for lead single ‘Geyser’ below.

