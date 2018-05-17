Galcher Lustwerk to release 100% Galcher sequel, 200% Galcher

The 20-track digital-only release lands in June.

New York-based producer Galcher Lustwerk has announced 200% Galcher, a follow-up to his breakthrough 2013 mixtape, 100% Galcher.

The 20-track release will be released on June 22 through Lustwerk’s own Lustwerk Music label. A press release describes it as a “digital-only 20 track sprawl” full of “funky, psychedelic, stream of consciousness hip-house tracks + included instrumentals for the DJs.”

Lustwerk’s 100% Galcher mixtape was released through online mix website Blowing Up The Workshop in June 2013 – a few months after his debut for White Material – and quickly became a word-of-mouth phenomenon, featuring on several end-of-year lists including FACT’s 50 best albums of 2013.

In 2015 Lustwerk released two EPs containing tracks from 100% Galcher. Last year, he released his debut album, Dark Bliss, on White Material. He’s also released five collections of material under the Road Hog alias and teamed up with Alvin Aronson as Studio OST.

Revisit 100% Galcher below.

