Moor Mother, Asia Argento set to curate Le Guess Who? 2018

The curator-led festival announces its first list of names.

Moor Mother, Asia Argento, Devendra Banhart and jazz figurehead Shabaka Hutchings have been revealed as the four curators chosen for Le Guess Who? 2018, which takes place November 8-11 in various venues across Utrecht.

Argento has picked a range of artists that includes The Breeders and Lydia Lunch’s Big Sexy Noise, while Moor Mother has invited Egypt’s Islam Chipsy & EEK and more. Banhart’s guests include Vashti Bunyan and highlife legend Ebo Taylor.

In addition to the curated shows, a number of artists have been announced for the festival’s general program. Among these are FACT favorites Lucy Railton, Lucrecia Dalt, Colin Stetson, Hailu Mergia, Oliver Coates and Circuit des Yeux presents: Reaching For Indigo: Gaia Infinitus.

To see the full lineup so far and for tickets, go to the Le Guess Who? site. More announcements will be made in the coming months.

