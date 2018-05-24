Ryuichi Sakamoto curates new MODE event series

The Japanese composer has handpicked selection of artists to perform.

Ryuichi Sakamoto is set to curate a new series of shows in the UK called MODE.

Taking place in various UK venues between between June 19 and July 8, the month-long programme of events sees Sakamoto step up as its inaugural curator. MODE will feature performances from Alva Noto, who will also play a collaborative performance with Sakamoto, Beatrice Dillon and Goat.

Sakamoto’s Yellow Magic Orchestra bandmate Haruomi Hosono will also perform his first UK solo show at London’s Barbican Centre on June 23. See the full lineup below and visit the MODE site for tickets and more info.