Pusha T uses Drake blackface photo to promote new diss track ‘The Story of Adidon’

The ongoing beef sinks to a new low.

Pusha T has released a new track called ‘The Story of Adidon’, featuring artwork that shows a photo of Drake in blackface.

According to Pusha T, the artwork was taken from a real photo shoot with Drake by photographer David Leyes. The photo was reportedly used to promote a 2008 clothing line called Jim Crow Couture from Canadian fashion label Too Black Guys.

Please stop referring to this picture as “artwork”…I’m not an internet baby, I don’t edit images…this is a REAL picture…these are his truths, see for yourself https://t.co/gd6vRS3HM8 pic.twitter.com/2el58HEZ8F — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 30, 2018

In a since-deleted tweet, Leyes asked Pusha T’s manager Steven Victor to take the photo down. Pusha’s Instagram post of the artwork was then removed, with the rapper sharing a takedown notice from Instagram. Drake has yet to respond.

‘The Story of Adidon’ fuels rumors that Drake has a secret child with porn star Sophie Brussaux, while also insulting Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib. “OVO 40 hunches over like he’s 80/Tick, tick, tick/How much time he got?/That man is sick, sick, sick.” Shebib was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005.

‘The Story of Adidon’ is the latest in a series of diss tracks. Last Friday, Pusha T stirred up his beef with Drake on diss track ‘Infrared’, featured on his new album Daytona. Drake responded shortly after with his own ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ taking shots at Pusha and Kanye West.