Pusha T uses Drake blackface photo to promote new diss track ‘The Story of Adidon’

By , May 30 2018

The ongoing beef sinks to a new low.

Pusha T has released a new track called ‘The Story of Adidon’, featuring artwork that shows a photo of Drake in blackface.

According to Pusha T, the artwork was taken from a real photo shoot with Drake by photographer David Leyes. The photo was reportedly used to promote a 2008 clothing line called Jim Crow Couture from Canadian fashion label Too Black Guys.

In a since-deleted tweet, Leyes asked Pusha T’s manager Steven Victor to take the photo down. Pusha’s Instagram post of the artwork was then removed, with the rapper sharing a takedown notice from Instagram. Drake has yet to respond.

‘The Story of Adidon’ fuels rumors that Drake has a secret child with porn star Sophie Brussaux, while also insulting Drake’s longtime producer Noah “40” Shebib. “OVO 40 hunches over like he’s 80/Tick, tick, tick/How much time he got?/That man is sick, sick, sick.” Shebib was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005.

‘The Story of Adidon’ is the latest in a series of diss tracks. Last Friday, Pusha T stirred up his beef with Drake on diss track ‘Infrared’, featured on his new album Daytona. Drake responded shortly after with his own ‘Duppy Freestyle,’ taking shots at Pusha and Kanye West.

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Stream Pusha-T’s new album Daytona, produced by Kanye West

May 25 2018

Stream Pusha-T's new album Daytona, produced by Kanye West
Drake announces new album Scorpion

Apr 16 2018

Drake announces new album Scorpion

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy