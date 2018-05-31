Drake issues statement on ‘The Story of Adidon’ blackface photo

“The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

Yesterday (May 30), Pusha T released a Drake diss track called ‘The Story of Adidon’ that featured artwork showing the OVO Sound boss in blackface.

According to Pusha T, the photo was taken by photographer David Leyes and it had reportedly been used to promote a 2008 clothing line called Jim Crow Couture from Canadian fashion label Too Black Guys.

However, Drake has now issued a statement on Instagram, in which he clarifies and explains the photo’s origins.

“This was not from a clothing brand shoot or my music career,” he writes. “This picture is from 2007, a time in my life where I was an actor and I was working on a project that was about young black actors struggling to get roles, being stereotyped and type cast. The photos represented how African Americans were once wrongfully portrayed in entertainment.”

See the full post via Twitter below.

